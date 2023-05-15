Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,699,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $11,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Lucid Group by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Lucid Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCID opened at $7.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.11. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $21.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 4.35.

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $257.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.80 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 214.49% and a negative return on equity of 39.86%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LCID. Bank of America reduced their target price on Lucid Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Lucid Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. R. F. Lafferty decreased their target price on Lucid Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lucid Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Lucid Group from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.79.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

