Swiss National Bank Grows Position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 233,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $12,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in DT Midstream by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in DT Midstream by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in DT Midstream by 7.3% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in DT Midstream by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in DT Midstream by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DTM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup raised shares of DT Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.17.

DT Midstream Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of DT Midstream stock opened at $46.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.10 and a 1 year high of $61.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.76.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.08). DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 40.00%. The business had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is 72.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DT Midstream

In other news, Chairman Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.70 per share, with a total value of $93,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,471.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David Slater purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.57 per share, with a total value of $69,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,549,523.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.70 per share, with a total value of $93,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,539 shares in the company, valued at $912,471.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

