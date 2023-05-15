Swiss National Bank Grows Stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 374,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Chemours were worth $11,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Chemours by 29.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,075,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $569,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060,250 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chemours by 1,845.6% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 997,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,588,000 after purchasing an additional 946,210 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chemours by 5.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,741,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $437,324,000 after purchasing an additional 932,063 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Chemours by 214.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,314,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,374,000 after purchasing an additional 895,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appian Way Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Chemours by 428.1% in the third quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 768,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,954,000 after purchasing an additional 623,307 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chemours

In related news, insider Alisha Bellezza sold 27,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $983,086.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,232.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chemours Price Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on CC shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chemours from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.11.

Shares of CC opened at $28.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.84. The Chemours Company has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.47.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.36. Chemours had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

About Chemours

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

See Also

