Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 267,421 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $13,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 246,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,089,000 after purchasing an additional 22,472 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 26,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $780,000. 70.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Glacier Bancorp

In other news, CAO Don J. Chery bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.16 per share, for a total transaction of $27,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,350,965.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Don J. Chery bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.16 per share, for a total transaction of $27,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,350,965.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Craig A. Langel bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.21 per share, with a total value of $201,050.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 86,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,476,435.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 22,213 shares of company stock worth $775,152. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Glacier Bancorp Stock Performance

GBCI has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $51.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Glacier Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $27.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $26.77 and a one year high of $59.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.46.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.08). Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 30.08%. The business had revenue of $214.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Glacier Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.25%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. Its portfolio segment of loans includes residential, commercial, and other commercial real estate, home equity, and other consumer. The firm also offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture, and consumer loans, and mortgage origination and loan servicing.

Featured Articles

