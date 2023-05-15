Swiss National Bank Has $11.41 Million Stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in PVH were worth $11,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of PVH by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,483 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of PVH by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PVH by 218.6% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PVH by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in PVH by 69.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $51.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of PVH from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PVH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.11.

NYSE PVH opened at $83.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.42. PVH Corp. has a 1 year low of $43.49 and a 1 year high of $94.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.10.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.71. PVH had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. PVH’s payout ratio is presently 5.07%.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, and Heritage Brands. The Tommy Hilfiger segment consists of the Tommy Hilfiger North America and Tommy Hilfiger International.

