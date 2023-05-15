Swiss National Bank Has $11.49 Million Stock Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 169,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Five9 were worth $11,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Five9 by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,196,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 22.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $416,783,000 after acquiring an additional 703,002 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Five9 by 11.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,190,058 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,782,000 after buying an additional 221,679 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Five9 by 190.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 316,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,694,000 after purchasing an additional 207,100 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Five9 in the first quarter worth $22,299,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Five9 from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Five9 from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.68.

Five9 Price Performance

Five9 stock opened at $51.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.53 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.43 and its 200 day moving average is $67.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Five9, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.61 and a 52-week high of $120.39.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.16. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $208.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.47 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Five9

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $712,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,930,892.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 1,511 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total transaction of $94,346.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,941,017.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $712,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,930,892.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,514 shares of company stock worth $2,409,180. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

See Also

