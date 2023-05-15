Swiss National Bank Has $11.62 Million Stock Holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 293,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $11,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AQUA. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $316,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $434,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 54.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 21,841 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AQUA stock opened at $49.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.95, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 12-month low of $30.44 and a 12-month high of $52.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.42.

AQUA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.29.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers outsourced water services, capital equipment for process water and wastewater treatment, and preventive maintenance service contracts.

