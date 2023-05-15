Swiss National Bank Has $11.69 Million Holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 86,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Novanta were worth $11,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novanta in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 85.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 350.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 23.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Novanta alerts:

Novanta Stock Performance

Shares of Novanta stock opened at $161.37 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.96 and a beta of 1.30. Novanta Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.84 and a 12 month high of $173.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $219.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.22 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

NOVT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Novanta from $150.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Novanta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.