Swiss National Bank Has $11.73 Million Stock Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Post were worth $11,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Post during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Post by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Post by 1,015.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Post by 136.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Post by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Post from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

Post stock opened at $88.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.86 and a 200-day moving average of $90.59. Post Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $74.09 and a one year high of $98.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.69.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.42. Post had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Post’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Post news, Director David P. Skarie sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $224,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,815,565.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

