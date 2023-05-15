Swiss National Bank Has $11.89 Million Stock Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 343,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Fluor were worth $11,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Fluor by 1,186.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fluor by 665.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Fluor during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FLR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Fluor in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Fluor from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Fluor from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.86.

Fluor stock opened at $25.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -69.81, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.27. Fluor Co. has a 52 week low of $21.67 and a 52 week high of $38.20.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09). Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider James R. Breuer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $151,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,265.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

