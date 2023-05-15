Swiss National Bank Has $12.12 Million Stock Holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 90,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $12,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Trading Down 0.9 %

VAC opened at $123.33 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.68 and its 200-day moving average is $142.77. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $110.08 and a 1-year high of $165.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 2.03.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.70. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on VAC. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $195.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.33.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company engaged in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.