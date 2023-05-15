Swiss National Bank Has $12.24 Million Stock Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $12,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 257.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 461 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments stock opened at $82.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 1.55. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.77 and a twelve month high of $125.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.76. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MKSI shares. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.36.

In other MKS Instruments news, major shareholder Carlyle Partners Vi Cayman Hol sold 2,000,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $172,240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,482,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,292,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

