Swiss National Bank Has $12.65 Million Stock Holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,037,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $12,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 121,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,211,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 310,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 128,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 11,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Price Performance

NYSE FTI opened at $14.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of -140.80 and a beta of 1.74. TechnipFMC plc has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $16.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 0.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on FTI. Piper Sandler cut their price target on TechnipFMC from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on TechnipFMC from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at TechnipFMC

In other TechnipFMC news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 22,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $335,340.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,089.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designs and manufactures products and systems, performs engineering, procurement and project management, and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

