Swiss National Bank Has $12.82 Million Stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Primerica were worth $12,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at $1,001,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Primerica news, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 4,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.14, for a total value of $826,144.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,669 shares in the company, valued at $671,940.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Primerica news, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 4,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.14, for a total value of $826,144.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,940.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 12,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.71, for a total transaction of $2,409,119.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,287.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,168 shares of company stock worth $7,238,391 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Primerica from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Primerica from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Primerica in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $244.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Primerica from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.25.

Shares of Primerica stock opened at $180.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.25. Primerica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.22 and a twelve month high of $195.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.18.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.04. Primerica had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The business had revenue of $690.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.47%.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, Senior Health, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

