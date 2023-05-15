Swiss National Bank Has $13.01 Million Holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in RLI were worth $13,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of RLI by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,723,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $522,518,000 after acquiring an additional 89,655 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in RLI by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,659,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $477,065,000 after buying an additional 96,189 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of RLI by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 901,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of RLI by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 692,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,850,000 after purchasing an additional 46,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of RLI by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 591,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,607,000 after purchasing an additional 188,160 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RLI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RLI in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of RLI from $136.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Insider Activity at RLI

RLI Stock Down 1.0 %

In related news, Director Michael E. Angelina purchased 213 shares of RLI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $131.41 per share, for a total transaction of $27,990.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,629,089.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other RLI news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 4,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $618,894.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 215,779 shares in the company, valued at $31,503,734. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael E. Angelina acquired 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $131.41 per share, for a total transaction of $27,990.33. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,089.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RLI stock opened at $133.79 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.61. RLI Corp. has a twelve month low of $100.96 and a twelve month high of $149.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.42.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.42. RLI had a net margin of 35.28% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $364.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RLI Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. RLI’s payout ratio is currently 7.80%.

RLI Profile

(Get Rating)

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

Featured Stories

