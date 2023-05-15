Swiss National Bank Has $13.06 Million Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,262,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $13,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 670.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 163,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 142,685 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 580,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 49,800 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 147,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 535,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 60,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AGNC Investment

In other AGNC Investment news, EVP Kenneth L. Pollack sold 10,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $123,719.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 228,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,709.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $3,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,807,479 shares in the company, valued at $16,809,554.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth L. Pollack sold 10,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $123,719.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 228,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,592,709.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 382,608 shares of company stock valued at $3,592,766 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

AGNC Investment stock opened at $9.17 on Monday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $12.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.22.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 49.78% and a positive return on equity of 29.26%. The company had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. AGNC Investment’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a may 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 15.7%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is -92.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AGNC Investment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.69.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

