Swiss National Bank Has $13.14 Million Stock Holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 329,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $13,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 407.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,019,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,188,000 after buying an additional 818,594 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 681,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,900,000 after buying an additional 249,243 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $45.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.15.

Spirit Realty Capital Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:SRC opened at $38.42 on Monday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $34.31 and a one year high of $44.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.72 and a 200-day moving average of $40.39. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.27.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $183.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.95 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 44.28% and a return on equity of 7.42%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Realty Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.663 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 116.23%.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in investments in real estate. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance, accounting, and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003, and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.