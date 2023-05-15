Swiss National Bank Increases Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $11,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 1.3% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Universal Display by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Universal Display by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Universal Display by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Universal Display by 2.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OLED opened at $136.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.40. Universal Display Co. has a twelve month low of $89.41 and a twelve month high of $155.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.85.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $130.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.19 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 33.51% and a return on equity of 16.15%. Universal Display’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 33.49%.

In other news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total value of $2,050,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 125,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,155,786.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OLED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Display in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Universal Display from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Universal Display from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Universal Display from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.90.

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

