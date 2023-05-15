Swiss National Bank Increases Stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 254,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $12,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HP. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HP opened at $31.15 on Monday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a one year low of $30.41 and a one year high of $54.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.70.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

