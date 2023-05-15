Swiss National Bank Increases Stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 402,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $12,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNVR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,019,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $387,014,000 after acquiring an additional 207,090 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,530,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $467,016,000 after acquiring an additional 325,099 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Univar Solutions by 46.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,636,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,284,000 after buying an additional 2,092,395 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Univar Solutions by 6.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,986,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,393,000 after buying an additional 296,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Univar Solutions by 5.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,562,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,634,000 after buying an additional 245,116 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNVR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Univar Solutions from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Vertical Research downgraded Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group downgraded Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Univar Solutions in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Univar Solutions Price Performance

UNVR stock opened at $35.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.69. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.49 and a 12-month high of $35.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.10.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Univar Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Univar Solutions Profile

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

