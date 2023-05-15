Swiss National Bank Increases Stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,039,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $11,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,707,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,039,000 after buying an additional 507,740 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 11.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,600,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,696 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,388,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,196,000 after purchasing an additional 166,014 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 6.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,826,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,817,000 after purchasing an additional 948,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 153.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,869,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374,624 shares in the last quarter. 54.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Marc J. Lenner bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.09 per share, for a total transaction of $30,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,260 shares in the company, valued at $124,643.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Marc J. Lenner acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.09 per share, for a total transaction of $30,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,643.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marc J. Lenner acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.93 per share, with a total value of $54,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 93,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,813.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 7,100 shares of company stock worth $85,929. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ VLY opened at $6.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.08. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $13.07.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 23.22%. The firm had revenue of $490.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.60%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.08.

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

