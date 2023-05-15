Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 123,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Exponent were worth $12,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Exponent by 152.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exponent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exponent by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Exponent during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Exponent by 201.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exponent alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Exponent in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

Exponent Stock Performance

In other news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $37,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,712. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $37,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,712. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Joseph Rakow sold 1,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.59, for a total value of $120,186.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,438 shares of company stock valued at $231,571 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exponent stock opened at $86.61 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.78. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 44.19 and a beta of 0.64. Exponent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.97 and a fifty-two week high of $112.75.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The business had revenue of $140.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.17 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 30.86% and a net margin of 19.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exponent Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.06%.

Exponent Profile

(Get Rating)

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health segments. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment includes technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.