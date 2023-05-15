Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 625,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in GameStop were worth $11,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in GameStop by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in GameStop by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in GameStop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in GameStop by 323.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of GameStop by 246.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at GameStop

In other GameStop news, Director Lawrence Cheng purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,606.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GameStop Trading Down 0.9 %

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

GME opened at $20.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of -20.09 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.34 and a 200-day moving average of $21.50. GameStop Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.41 and a 52 week high of $47.99.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.29. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 23.09% and a negative net margin of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. offers games and entertainment products through its ecommerce properties and stores. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. Each segment consists primarily of retail operations, including stores and ecommerce properties focused on games, entertainment products, and technology.

