Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 350,919 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $13,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,996,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $562,536,000 after purchasing an additional 170,332 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,285,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $498,347,000 after purchasing an additional 92,205 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,058,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,247,000 after purchasing an additional 218,567 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 3.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,677,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,942,000 after purchasing an additional 114,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 10.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,320,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,647,000 after purchasing an additional 305,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on Synovus Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.88.

Insider Activity

Synovus Financial Trading Up 2.1 %

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Daniel Zachary Bishop bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.96 per share, with a total value of $27,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,541 shares in the company, valued at $909,846.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Kevin S. Blair purchased 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.30 per share, for a total transaction of $120,980.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,939 shares in the company, valued at $2,286,495.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Daniel Zachary Bishop purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.96 per share, with a total value of $27,960.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 32,541 shares in the company, valued at $909,846.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 11,375 shares of company stock valued at $309,411 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synovus Financial stock opened at $26.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.77. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $25.19 and a 52 week high of $44.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 28.04%. The firm had revenue of $613.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. This is an increase from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Synovus Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

Featured Articles

