Swiss National Bank Purchases 1,300 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $12,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,839,000 after purchasing an additional 120,709 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

Karuna Therapeutics Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of KRTX stock opened at $227.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of -23.82 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.68. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.47 and a 12 month high of $278.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.06. Karuna Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,795.96% and a negative return on equity of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.95) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KRTX. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $262.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $323.00 price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $270.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.13.

Insider Transactions at Karuna Therapeutics

In other news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total value of $3,001,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,883,172. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total value of $3,001,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,883,172. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total transaction of $181,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,000 shares of company stock worth $11,019,720 in the last quarter. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Karuna Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.