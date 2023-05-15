Swiss National Bank Purchases 15,900 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $11,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in Chart Industries by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,402,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $756,272,000 after purchasing an additional 609,148 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,071,000 after acquiring an additional 517,951 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,153,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,643,000 after acquiring an additional 19,413 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,127,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,688,000 after acquiring an additional 69,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,025,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,220,000 after acquiring an additional 257,402 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chart Industries news, VP Gerald F. Vinci bought 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $119.28 per share, for a total transaction of $35,784.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Gerald F. Vinci acquired 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $119.28 per share, with a total value of $35,784.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,784. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jillian C. Evanko acquired 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.29 per share, with a total value of $247,688.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,869,938.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 7,875 shares of company stock worth $836,825 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Chart Industries Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $114.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.44 and a 52-week high of $242.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of -571.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.99 and its 200 day moving average is $124.30.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $537.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.89 million. Chart Industries had a positive return on equity of 9.07% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GTLS shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Chart Industries from $249.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Chart Industries from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.06.

Chart Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

