Swiss National Bank Purchases 2,600 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $12,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SIGI. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth $29,083,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 27.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 998,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,256,000 after buying an additional 212,085 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,313,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $595,312,000 after buying an additional 123,349 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,002,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $178,903,000 after buying an additional 116,106 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at about $7,341,000. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SIGI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $107.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Selective Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.17.

SIGI stock opened at $102.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.36 and a 200-day moving average of $94.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.81 and a 12 month high of $104.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.63.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.13). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $999.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.06%.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc is a New Jersey insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

