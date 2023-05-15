Swiss National Bank Purchases 2,900 Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 268,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Stantec were worth $12,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stantec in the third quarter valued at about $3,580,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Stantec by 45.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Stantec by 144.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Stantec by 12.6% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Stantec by 85.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 60.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec Price Performance

Stantec stock opened at $58.16 on Monday. Stantec Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.94 and a 12 month high of $62.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.61 and its 200-day moving average is $53.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 0.90.

Stantec Cuts Dividend

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Rating ) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $832.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.12 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 4.34%. Equities research analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.144 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Stantec in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.17.

About Stantec

(Get Rating)

Stantec, Inc engages in the provision of knowledge-based solutions through value-added professional consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Global.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN).

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.