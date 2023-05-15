Swiss National Bank Purchases 4,100 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $12,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BWXT. Boston Partners lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,736,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,835,000 after acquiring an additional 74,045 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,683,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,130,000 after acquiring an additional 217,425 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,645,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,473,000 after acquiring an additional 281,441 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,632,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,804,000 after acquiring an additional 211,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,827,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,064,000 after acquiring an additional 119,532 shares in the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on BWXT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday.

BWX Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $66.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.61 and a 1 year high of $67.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.81.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $568.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

BWX Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the Government Operations and Commercial Operations segments. The Government Operations segment manufactures naval nuclear reactors, including the related nuclear fuel, for the U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program for use in submarines and aircraft carriers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.