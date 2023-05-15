Swiss National Bank Purchases 4,100 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 324,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $13,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,874,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,348,000 after acquiring an additional 495,652 shares during the last quarter. 68.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stephens started coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

United Bankshares Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $27.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.02. United Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.68 and a twelve month high of $44.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.62.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The business had revenue of $362.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.72 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 8.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.98%.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community Banking segment consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

