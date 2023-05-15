Swiss National Bank Purchases 5,100 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 285,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $11,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 3rd quarter worth about $282,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Bank OZK by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Bank OZK by 238.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Bank OZK by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

OZK has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $51.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.57.

NASDAQ OZK opened at $31.66 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.71. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $30.72 and a 52-week high of $49.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.02). Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 38.48%. The business had revenue of $375.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Bank OZK’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.40%.

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

