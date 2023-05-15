Swiss National Bank Purchases 800 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in RH were worth $12,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RH. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of RH by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 365,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,816,000 after acquiring an additional 196,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in RH by 13.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,639,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,341,000 after purchasing an additional 194,960 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in RH by 5.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,623,000 after purchasing an additional 98,713 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in RH by 14.1% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 538,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,446,000 after purchasing an additional 66,346 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in RH by 121.0% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 107,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,939,000 after purchasing an additional 58,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

RH Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $259.73 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.93. RH has a 1 year low of $207.37 and a 1 year high of $351.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $772.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. RH had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 55.97%. The business’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that RH will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RH news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.54, for a total transaction of $41,995.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,874,492.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RH shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on RH from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of RH from $370.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of RH from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of RH from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of RH from $375.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RH has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.50.

RH Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

