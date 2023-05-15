Swiss National Bank Purchases New Stake in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 95,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,998,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. bought a new stake in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 93.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chord Energy

In other Chord Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.03, for a total transaction of $426,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 241,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,243,148.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 1,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total value of $146,782.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 246,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,461,763. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.03, for a total value of $426,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 241,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,243,148.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,048 shares of company stock valued at $1,007,693. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chord Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHRD opened at $142.73 on Monday. Chord Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $93.35 and a twelve month high of $181.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.10.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by ($0.61). Chord Energy had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.33 million. As a group, analysts expect that Chord Energy Co. will post 22.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $3.22 per share. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CHRD. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $182.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $196.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $252.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.25.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

