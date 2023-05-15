Swiss National Bank Raises Holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 308,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IONS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IONS opened at $35.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 9.81, a quick ratio of 9.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $48.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.62 and its 200 day moving average is $38.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.88 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.58% and a negative net margin of 56.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on IONS. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, SVB Securities lowered their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.64.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core segment. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The company was founded by Stanley T.

