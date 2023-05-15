Swiss National Bank Raises Holdings in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Light & Wonder were worth $12,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Light & Wonder news, major shareholder Fine Capital Partners, L.P. sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $4,164,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,079,617 shares in the company, valued at $581,731,061.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

LNW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Light & Wonder from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley initiated coverage on Light & Wonder in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Light & Wonder from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Susquehanna upgraded Light & Wonder from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Light & Wonder from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.22.

LNW stock opened at $61.76 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.02. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.10 and a 52-week high of $68.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.78.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The company had revenue of $670.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.14 million. Light & Wonder had a negative return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 146.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Light & Wonder, Inc engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

