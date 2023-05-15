Swiss National Bank Raises Holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $12,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 189.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in MSA Safety by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MSA Safety in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in MSA Safety by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in MSA Safety in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Insider Activity at MSA Safety

MSA Safety Price Performance

In related news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 1,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $261,711.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,966.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.29, for a total value of $96,461.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,361 shares in the company, valued at $454,709.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 1,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $261,711.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,966.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSA Safety stock opened at $143.47 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.14. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 12 month low of $108.75 and a 12 month high of $146.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -843.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.31. MSA Safety had a positive return on equity of 27.70% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $398.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSA Safety Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This is a boost from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,105.88%.

MSA Safety Profile

(Get Rating)

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment includes manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.