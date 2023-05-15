Swiss National Bank Raises Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $12,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of THC. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 96.2% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,811,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,162 shares during the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 50.4% during the third quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,470,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,832,000 after purchasing an additional 492,727 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 23.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,180,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,446,000 after purchasing an additional 415,945 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $18,940,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 343.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 361,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,662,000 after acquiring an additional 280,250 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $50,325.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,458. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Tammy Romo sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $426,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,510,598.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $50,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,778 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,458. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $69.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.18. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52-week low of $36.69 and a 52-week high of $73.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.19.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.26. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

THC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.59.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment is composed of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, micro hospitals and physician practices.

