Swiss National Bank Raises Stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 126,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $12,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $749,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 6,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $967,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 35,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $3,532,871.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,203,931.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 33,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $3,350,210.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 248,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,261,015.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 35,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $3,532,871.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,203,931.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,185 shares of company stock valued at $11,029,881. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on The Ensign Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com lowered The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Ensign Group from $102.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on The Ensign Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.80.

ENSG stock opened at $91.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.02. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.29 and a 12-month high of $102.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.60%.

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in providing skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative care services. It operates through the Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The Skilled Services segments includes the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services. The Standard Bearer segment refers to the leasing to skilled nursing and senior living operations.

