Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,100 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $13,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 125.4% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 257 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDACORP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in IDACORP by 33.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in IDACORP by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

IDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho cut IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on IDACORP from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.67.

IDA stock opened at $109.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.53 and a 12-month high of $115.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.39 and its 200 day moving average is $106.55.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $429.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.62 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 15.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.51%.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. It operates through the Utilities Operations and All Other segments. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity. The All Others segment consists of IFS’s investments in affordable housing developments and historic rehabilitation projects and Ida-West’s joint venture investments in small hydropower generation projects.

