Swiss National Bank Sells 10,684 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 669,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,684 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $12,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Global in the first quarter worth about $317,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Liberty Global by 10.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Liberty Global by 8.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Liberty Global by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,829,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,223,000 after acquiring an additional 558,921 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Liberty Global by 4.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 835,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,324,000 after acquiring an additional 32,815 shares during the period. 31.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $120,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,759.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $120,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,759.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $197,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,845.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $421,740. Company insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Liberty Global Stock Performance

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $27.00 to $24.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.34.

Liberty Global stock opened at $17.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.25. Liberty Global plc has a 1-year low of $15.22 and a 1-year high of $25.13.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global Plc operates as an international converged fixed and mobile communications company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and entertainment and connectivity services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Belgium, U.K., Ireland, and Central and Other.

