Swiss National Bank Sells 3,200 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 251,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $13,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in First American Financial by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in First American Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in First American Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on FAF. Stephens raised shares of First American Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First American Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.40.

First American Financial Price Performance

NYSE FAF opened at $56.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 1.26. First American Financial Co. has a one year low of $43.54 and a one year high of $64.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.65 and its 200-day moving average is $55.59.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.52%.

First American Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.