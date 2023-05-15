Swiss National Bank Trims Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 263,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $13,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

In other news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total transaction of $586,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,066 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,723.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Toll Brothers news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total value of $586,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,723.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christine Garvey sold 2,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $179,187.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,116.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,105 shares of company stock worth $831,824. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

TOL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.09.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $64.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 5.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.97. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a one year low of $39.53 and a one year high of $65.52.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 7.29%.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

