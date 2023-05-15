Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,183 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 355.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 203.5% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 777 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 138.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 883 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Synaptics in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synaptics Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ SYNA opened at $73.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.55. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $67.73 and a 1-year high of $154.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synaptics

Synaptics declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to buy up to 14.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Synaptics news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $576,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,891,276.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $161,136.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,105,506.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $576,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,755 shares in the company, valued at $3,891,276.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on SYNA shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Synaptics from $135.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Synaptics from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Synaptics from $150.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Synaptics from $165.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Synaptics from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.55.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

