Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Syneos Health by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 29.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 12.0% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Syneos Health by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Syneos Health by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health Stock Performance

Shares of SYNH opened at $41.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.44 and a 200-day moving average of $36.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 1.62. Syneos Health, Inc. has a one year low of $22.89 and a one year high of $79.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYNH shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Syneos Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Syneos Health from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Syneos Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Syneos Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.78.

Syneos Health Profile

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical solutions. It operates through the Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions segments. The Clinical Solutions segment offers global services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics that span Phase I to IV of clinical development.

