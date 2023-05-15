Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 66.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,791 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 209,594 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $3,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNV. CWM LLC increased its position in Synovus Financial by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Synovus Financial by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synovus Financial

In related news, EVP Daniel Zachary Bishop bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.96 per share, for a total transaction of $27,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 32,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,846.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Diana M. Murphy acquired 3,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,811.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,935 shares in the company, valued at $817,921.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Zachary Bishop acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.96 per share, for a total transaction of $27,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 32,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,846.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 11,375 shares of company stock worth $309,411. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SNV opened at $26.18 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.77. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $25.19 and a 12-month high of $44.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 28.04%. The firm had revenue of $613.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Synovus Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. This is a boost from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.88.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

Featured Stories

