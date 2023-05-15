Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) CEO Sells $151,200.00 in Stock

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $151,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,051,106 shares in the company, valued at $17,658,580.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.49 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.10. The firm has a market cap of $440.81 million, a PE ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 14.61, a current ratio of 14.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.33 and a 12-month high of $19.66.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.67 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.82 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,457,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,318,000 after acquiring an additional 116,001 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 7,415 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 235,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after buying an additional 35,854 shares during the period. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

