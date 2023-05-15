Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,469 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth $466,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 7.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth $309,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,038 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 9.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 5,933 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CFO Louis Steffens sold 8,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total transaction of $328,663.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,431,590.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CFO Louis Steffens sold 8,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total transaction of $328,663.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,431,590.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 53,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $2,016,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,716,631.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 451,777 shares of company stock worth $18,137,371 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TMHC stock opened at $43.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.71. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $44.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.07.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.