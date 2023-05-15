TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,195 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in TC Energy by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in TC Energy by 25.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in TC Energy by 54.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in TC Energy by 56.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC raised shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TC Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.06.

TC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TRP stock opened at $41.28 on Monday. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of $36.79 and a one year high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.84.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 219.20%.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Energy Solutions, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.