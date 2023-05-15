TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,036,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,271 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $12,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTI. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 14,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 11.2% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 12,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 6.7% in the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 28,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.10.

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

NYSE:FTI opened at $14.08 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.95. TechnipFMC plc has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $16.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.80 and a beta of 1.74.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.08). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TechnipFMC

In other TechnipFMC news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 22,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $335,340.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,617,089.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designs and manufactures products and systems, performs engineering, procurement and project management, and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

