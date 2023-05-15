TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 56.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,618 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 15,007 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in TELUS were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in TELUS by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,697 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 4,087 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in TELUS during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in TELUS by 510.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 477,964 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,251,000 after buying an additional 399,622 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in TELUS during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of TELUS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,832,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS Stock Performance

Shares of TELUS stock opened at $20.46 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.74. TELUS Co. has a 12 month low of $18.85 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

TELUS Increases Dividend

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). TELUS had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on TU shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of TELUS from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

About TELUS

(Get Rating)

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer ExperiencesTELUS International (DLCX).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.